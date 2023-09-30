The Prophets Declare That Israel Will Be Divided Through A Peace Covenant-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 27 2023

We are watching Israel and the Jews doing exactly what the prophets thousands of years ago said they would do, and it is stunning to see

We are living in astonishing times, watching what the prophets said would be taking place in Israel and the Middle East in the last days. Only one problem, the prophets said these things 2,000 to 3,500 years ago, and Israel was only regathered a mere 75 years ago! What are the chances of that working out as planned? As it turns out, 100%.

“And Jacob called unto his sons, and said, Gather yourselves together, that I may tell you that which shall befall you in the last days.” Genesis 49:1 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, there are a few things you need to make peace with right off the bat. Israel will sign a covenant that requires the dividing of the land for peace and material prosperity. The Abraham Accords has turbocharged that, but there is also the Arab Peace Initiative. So Israel will be divided, they will be scattered, and Jerusalem will be destroyed by the armies of Antichrist. Jews love to say “never again!”, but the prophets say “one more time”. And brother, what a time it’s going to be. Right now, the headlines are filled to overflowing with stories declaring that the Two State Solution is about to happen, and guess what? It is! On this episode we show you all this, and much more, from the pages of your King James Bible and from the headlines.