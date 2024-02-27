BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crazy Times We Live In-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 26 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
58 views • 02/27/2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, this year is barely 2 months old and we continue to see astounding things that defy explanation. Aaron Bushnell was connected with known anarchist groups the Burning River Anarchist Collective and Mutual Aid Street Solidarity. Both these groups support Far Left ideals and are anti-government, anti-police, pro-LGBTQIA, and pro-Hamas. He believed the nation of Israel to be 'occupiers of Palestine', and set himself on fire to show his solidarity with the Palestinian people and the terror group Hamas that rules them. In other words, Bushnell had an intense, and I dare say, irrational hatred of Israel and the Jewish people, so much so that he was willing to die in flames at his own hand. What could possibly account for that? There is no evidence he suffered from PTSD, had no combat experience, and there was no evidence of mental illness of any kind. Could it be the spirit of Antichrist that drove him to end his life in this macabre and frightening manner? Today we talk about the rising spirit that is preparing this world to receive the short-lived, 7-year government of Antichrist.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
