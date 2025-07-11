BrightLearn - Unaccountable: How Elite Power Brokers Corrupt Our Finances, Freedom, and Security by Janine R. Wedel

In "Unaccountable: How Elite Power Brokers Corrupt Our Finances, Freedom, and Security," Janine R. Wedel delivers a meticulously researched exposé on the insidious and systemic corruption that has infiltrated modern society, challenging the traditional notion of corruption as merely a matter of individual wrongdoing. Wedel, an award-winning anthropologist, introduces the concept of "shadow elites" and "shadow lobbyists"—influential figures such as academics, former officials, consultants and think-tankers who exploit their positions and connections to advance personal or conflicting interests, often without transparency or accountability. These individuals and the organizations they operate through, including think tanks and seemingly grassroots movements, blur the lines between public and private interests, undermining democratic institutions and eroding public trust. Wedel argues that this new form of corruption, often legal but deeply unethical, has far-reaching consequences, from the 2008 financial crisis to the influence of pharmaceutical companies on medical practices. To combat this, she calls for a revival of investigative journalism, stronger professional codes and more robust oversight, while emphasizing the need for a cultural shift towards greater vigilance, skepticism and civic engagement. Ultimately, "Unaccountable" is a compelling call to action for citizens to demand accountability and uphold the integrity of public institutions, highlighting that the future of democracy depends on our collective commitment to transparency and ethical governance.





