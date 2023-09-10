BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
There Are Doctors Who Still Care
Scriptural Scrutiny
540 followers
Follow
83 views • 09/10/2023

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/editorial/there-are-doctors-who-still-care/

By Tracy Beanz

There has been a LOT of celebration about the recent appellate court ruling in the case of Dr. Apter, Dr. Bowden and Dr. Marik vs. the Health and Human Services Department and Food and Drug Administration. While I am perfectly capable of doing an in-depth legal analysis of this ruling, I will summarize it for you here. The 5th Circuit ruled that the FDA overstepped its boundaries with tweets and posts suggesting doctors shouldn’t prescribe Ivermectin for COVID because they insinuated it was a medicine made for animals. The FDA can’t get between a patient and a doctor. But, because of their war on a viable treatment that is off-patent and wouldn’t make pharmaceutical companies much money, their tone, posts, and posture had a ripple effect that impacted doctors, nurses, pharmacies, and…well, everyone.


