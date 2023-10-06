Ancient artifacts show fallen angels in Mexico.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GenSix Productions dug in Mexico 2021/22. Looking for ancient cultures interaction with fallen angels and demonic entities masquerading as aliens, telling the cultures they are there gods and they created them. Same lies about to be foisted on the world very soon by the same fallen entities. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is LORD and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.