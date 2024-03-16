Vertical Farming's EPIC FAILURE - What Happened

Two Bit da Vinci





Mar 16, 2024





Vertical Farms Fail: Checkout Ground News Today! https://ground.news/twobit





Vertical farming, once hailed as the answer to global hunger and sustainable agriculture, saw a massive influx of investment, surpassing 2 billion dollars in 2022. By 2023, the market had skyrocketed to over 5 billion dollars, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards urban food production. So why is this innovative tech FAILING. Join us as we explore the fall of vertical farming and the challenges it faces. Subscribe and hit the notification bell to stay tuned for more insights into the cutting-edge innovations shaping our world!





》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci

Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci

Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci





00:00 - The Rise and Fall of Vertical Farms

00:51 - The Hype: Billions Invested and Unicorn Startups

02:15 - The Promises of Vertical Farming: High Yields and Sustainability

04:19 - The Reality Check: Why Vertical Farms Are Failing

06:24 - Understanding Vertical Farming Technology

07:45 - The Costly Truth Behind Vertical Farming

08:56 - Vertical Farms Biggest Achilles Heel

12:57 - Challenges and Opportunities





what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,vertical farm,rise and fall,Farming,Failure,Engineering Failure,Farming Fail,Vegetables,Lettuce,Hydroponics,aeroponics,Vertical,Farmland,Cost of Farming,City Farming,Crops,Billion Dollar Disaster,Groceries,Urban Farming,Organic Farming,Sustainable Farming,Saudi Arabia,NEOM,The Line,Germany,Aero Farms,Crop Yields,Seasonal Farming,Pestecide Free,Agricuture,vertical farming,vertical farming progress,vertical farming failure





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BXHu_yXVQk