Stop Being So 'Kind'!

25 February 2024 Sunday Morning Live





"Why do you think covetting one of the Ten Commandments? Why is it high enough of a priority to list among murder, theft or adultery?"









"Don't need a long answer but I'm curious. On episode 5417 why did you say that leading a moral life is ups and downs? I would think it’s an exponential curve- difficult for a while and then massive benefits."









"Stef, is it also a good argument to make that there's no point in debating people who would try to dismiss property rights by using instances like the bread example because at that point we are no longer in the realm of rational discourse. Would a society that follows UPB really have this problem? Is this bread problem really what is getting in the way of someone accepting that rape, assault, murder and theft are wrong? If so, no logic can help them."









"To what degree do you personally care about status?"





