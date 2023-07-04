© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kxsk61a5f
06.29 Ava on The Ryan Matta Show
The Canadian government allowed the Chinese Communist Party to purchase lithium mines, and why they did not conduct a national security review.
加拿大政府允许中共购买锂矿，为什么他们没有进行国家安全审查。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese