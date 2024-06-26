Assange WikiLeaks Press Conference - June 26, 2024

Live Assange WikiLeaks Press Conference

Julian Assange returned home to Australia. Tune in LIVE for the WikiLeaks Press Conference.

Assange did not speak to the press after arriving in Canberra; his wife explained that he will speak when the time is right.

adding: Today, all 20,000 emails from the Democrat National Committee, (DNC) were DELETED off Wikileaks servers; presumably as part of the Julian Assange plea bargain!

Julian Assange was instructed to direct WikiLeaks to destroy any remaining classified documents and information in their possession and provide an affidavit once completed, as part of his plea agreement.