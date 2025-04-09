❗️Maria Zakharova dismantles Zelensky's claim that Russia targeted civilians in a strike in Krivoy Rog

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️⚡️ "Zelensky wanted things to be stated the way they truly are - we will do just that!"
Maria Zakharova dismantles Zelensky's claim that Russia targeted civilians in a strike in Krivoy Rog.
Adding:
Ukraine must mobilize 30 thousand people monthly - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky.