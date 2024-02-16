CANADIAN UNIVERSITY WILL NOT HIRE WHITE MEN

Waterloo University which is about a 2-hour Drive West of Toronto in Canada has jobs that are being posted but white males are not allowed to apply. In order to apply for this job you must be a woman, or a man who identifies as a woman or a transgender something or other or a demi or binary or non-binary or stupid or pick a name it doesn't make a difference. So long as you are something freakish you can work there if you have white skin and your mail you cannot work there. This is all happening in Canada in the year 2024.

Are any of you wondering why it is that I chose to leave Canada? This type of racism has absolutely destroyed the economy of Canada and the country is never going to come back until white males decide to revolt and take their country back by force.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: http://www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: http://www.FreedomReport.ca

If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at http://www.KevinJJohnston.me

BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on RUMBLE: http://www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: http://www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston

#news #politics #food #podcast #discrimination #racism #whitelivesmatter #education #tech #university #Canada #trudeau #evil #marxism #communism