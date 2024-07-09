Journalist Files Injunction against the CIA, Multi Generation Targeting – Janet Phalen









Leela: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shopShow more





MasterPiece: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308





MitocureRX: Get long term results with Methylene Blue & Mitochondria Support at https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640





Author and independent journalist, Janet Phalen, joins the program to discuss her injunction against the CIA for their ongoing targeting of her person. She claims she her family has been a target of the CIA for decades and it has led to her hospitalization and near death. Her injunction provides credible evidence of her claims. You can learn more about her case at https://hive.blog/politics/@activistpost/phelan-vs-cia





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:58954b4a08eb7dd1