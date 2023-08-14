When Is Enough Going To Be Enough?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When It Gets Bad Enough — For Them
* It’s not bad enough yet.
* Libs’ destruction takes time.
* Something is changing.
* We are living through a rebellion right now.
* Everybody is starting to see the curse of liberalism and the cancerous plague it has become.
* Politics is local.
* When things get bad enough locally, you’ll see a massive shift; and crime is the most local thing possible.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 14 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v37gawl-whats-going-on-with-michelle-obama-ep.-2066-08142023.html