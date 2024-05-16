BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid Vaccines Have Highest ‘Kill Rate’ In Medical History – Media Blackout
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
462 views • 12 months ago

The People's Voice


May 16, 2024


Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]


Covid mRNA vaccines are now officially the deadliest drugs in the history of Western medicine, killing and injuring hundreds of millions of people around the world as the fallout from the mass roll out continues to snowball.


Big Pharma and the global elite have blood on their hands and they are using mainstream media to whitewash and cover up the greatest crime in history.


World-renowned OBGYN physician Dr. James Thorp has blown the whistle on the massive cover-up, warning the public about the disturbing numbers that governments, Big Pharma and the mainstream media are working overtime to keep hidden from the public.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vioxw-covid-vaccines-have-highest-kill-rate-in-medical-history-media-blackout.html

Keywords
big pharmaalex jonesvaccinebill gatesmodernakill ratecovidmrnadr james thorpthe peoples voicestephan bancel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy