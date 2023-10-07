Glenn WARNS Tom Hanks AI FAKE is just the BEGINNING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 6, 2023
Tom Hanks has warned his fans that a company is using an A.I. version of him to advertise a dental plan — without his consent. Glenn has been warning about this day for years — the day when you can no longer trust your eyes and ears. But it won't stop at fake Tom Hanks ads. What happens when artificial intelligence is used to create a scandal or crisis — Putin or Biden saying they'll launch nuclear missiles, Donald Trump admitting to something that never happened? "We are at the 'if the glove doesn't fit, you must acquit' moment with A.I.," Glenn says. We are in a crisis of truth, but it's not just from A.I. The Biden administration is telling us the truth doesn't matter and Glenn has the receipts.
