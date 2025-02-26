BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Great News: Trump is Firing 7,000 IRS Employees, time for us to stop funding the D.C. Swamp
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
159 views • 6 months ago

President Trump announced that he will Fire 7,000 newly hired employees. This is good news for Americans who have stopped voluntarily filing and paying federal income taxes.

In this presentation, you will see how and why the biggest beneficiaries of the IRS employee firing are the people who have stopped filing and paying federal income taxes.

With over 30 years of experience Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS’ deception, fear robbery and slavery. You can also be free when you visit our website at FreedomLawSchool.org.

trumpincome taxirsmoneyfiredemployees
