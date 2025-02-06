Gentlemen Hats - Presidential Diet Coke - USA Canada Border

Men’s Hat Etiquette Guide





Just as the gentleman should have a variety of hats for different seasons and occasions, he should also be aware of the rules for when to have his hat on and when to take it off.





A great many menswear sources, if they do offer advice on hat etiquette, will typically advise that the most basic rule to remember is to wear your hat when outdoors and to take it off indoors.





While this advice may end up working out for the wearer, let’s say 75-80% of the time, we believe that there’s a better central starting point for approaching hat etiquette which is as follows:





Coca-Cola gives Trump commemorative bottle ahead of inauguration — 4 years after criticizing him for Jan. 6 riot





President-elect Donald Trump was gifted a personalized bottle of Diet Coke by the top executive at Coca-Cola just four years after the soft drink giant criticized the Capitol Hill rioting on Jan. 6, 2021.





Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey presented Trump with a bottle that replaces the traditional Diet Coke logo with a label showing an image of the White House and text that says: “The Inauguration of the President of the United States.”





Will President Trump end daylight saving time? Here's what to know





If you're tired of turning the clocks back every year when the end of daylight saving time rolls around, you might be in luck.





President Donald Trump is aiming to end that process,





"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social in 2024. "Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."





Smugglers are advertising illegal Canada-U.S. border crossings on TikTok





Illegal crossings at northern U.S. border continue to skyrocket, hundreds of terror suspects arrested





Feds keep on seizing fentanyl, weapons at US-Canada border as crisis continues





America’s last big-city stockyard in downtown Oklahoma City is up for sale





On the edge of a thriving downtown dotted with luxury hotels and trendy restaurants is a more than 100-year-old relic of Oklahoma City’s western heritage: One of the world’s largest cattle stockyards.





But maybe not for much longer.





The Oklahoma National Stockyards — the last big-city stockyard in the U.S. — is for sale. The $27 million price tag includes 100 acres (40 hectares) of prime property along the Oklahoma River in a growing city of roughly 700,000 residents, where a state-of-the-art NBA arena is set to break ground and a developer is pushing plans for the country’s tallest skyscraper.





https://apnews.com/article/oklahoma-city-national-stockyards-auction-19db2ed9d0aa74e1736507f3400eb6bf