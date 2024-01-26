Who is God? The Mantid ETs?

Who is God? Different religions have very different answers. Some say God is a personal being. Some say God is a kind of oneness with the universe, or mind or something like that.





I am expressing my views in this video. My belief is that the role of God is being fulfilled by the mantid ETs. See my sources, linked below this video.





These ETs are the highest intelligence that mankind has encountered. They live for billions of years and have overseen the formation of planet earth. They have brought most life to our planet. The mantids are the architects of life on Earth and maybe throughout our galaxy. They give direction for the Greys and the spiritual gurus of the Greys are the ancient Greys which are their genetic old stock.





600 million years ago there was the Cambrian explosion.





The Cambrian explosion or the Biological Big Bang refers to an interval of time 538.8 million years ago in the Cambrian Period when there was a sudden radiation of complex life and practically all major animal phyla started appearing in the fossil record. It lasted for about 13 – 25 million years and resulted in the divergence of most modern metazoan phyla. The event was accompanied by major diversification. Before early Cambrian diversification, most organisms were relatively simple, composed of individual cells, or small multicellular organisms, occasionally organized into colonies. As diversification accelerated, the variety of life became complex. Almost all present-day animal phyla appeared during this period.





Scientists in the 19th century proposed that all modern animal phyla had appeared almost simultaneously in a rather short span of geological time.





How did this happen? Did they evolve? Suddenly evolve so fast?! Science probably has to tell us that, even though many scientists don’t believe it.





I think the mantids brought all those complex life forms to earth, starting about 539 million years ago.





The mantids have always been in the role of God. Religious people who believe in God have misplaced loyalty towards something that cannot answer their prayers. It would be best if they found out about the mantids, the Greys, the 200 mile across UFO motherships in orbit, housing these spiritually evolved beings.





It is time for religions to grow and face reality and adapt to the ET agenda for human advancement. Religions are getting in the way of truth and reality, except for Buddhism, Hinduism and a few others. At least Islam includes extraterrestrial life in their scriptures. Humanity needs to overcome the mental slavery of religion and liberate itself by embracing what the ETs are here to offer us.





It would be best if religions evolve from within and gradually introduce their flock to expanded consciousness and mind opening concepts. Amongst Christians, the Catholics are way ahead of the Protestants. They have had the Vatican Observatory since the 16th century. In recent years Catholicism has developed to include aliens as part of God’s creation, admitting that extraterrestrials may have another form of salvation, other than Jesus Christ. The Vatican is ready, in case UFO Disclosure descends upon the Catholics of the world.





Why? Because of the Vatican Secret Archive. Here is a link to the Newsweek article, “Pressure on Vatican to Reveal Archives After 'UFO Cover Up' Claims” https://www.newsweek.com/vatican-pressure-archives-ufo-cover-david-grusch-1816908 . This is an excerpt from it, written Aug. 3, 2023:





Pressure is growing on the Vatican to shed light on whether it was aware of a UFO being retrieved from Italy in the 1930s, amid claims about the U.S. government's knowledge of contact with alien life.

It follows claims made by David Grusch, a U.S. Air Force veteran who previously worked at the National Reconnaissance Office on UFOs, in an interview in June that an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) was recovered from Magenta, a town near Milan, in 1933, before becoming a U.S. possession with the help of the papal state.

The "whistleblower" was among three people to recently testify to the House Oversight Committee on the allegations. He repeated his earlier claim that the federal government had been aware of non-human activity since the 1930s.

(In 2024, he mentioned that the US has taken part in a fair amount of crash retrievals before 1933.)





He claimed that Benito Mussolini, the Italian government had recovered a UFO and moved it to a "secure airbase" in Italy.

Grusch alleged that then-Pope Pius XII had "backchanneled" knowledge of the UFO to the U.S., which "ended up scooping it" from them.

Sources:

