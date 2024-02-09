Dollar & Russian War Statement

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
81 views • 02/09/2024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Feb 8, 2024


Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, has once again bluntly told the people of the West that Russia will use nuclear weapons in a war with NATO because “We have no choice”. In other news, the United States in on an “unsustainable” path about its national debt, and it’s time to address the issue.


00:00 - Intro

03:47 - “We will use Nuclear Warheads”

10:53 - U.S. Debt Unsustainable

12:43 - Iraq Bans U.S. Dollar Transactions

15:47 - Medvedev in “Born to be Wild” Mode

16:47 - The Bear Awakes

20:57 - Joseph’s Kitchen

22:34 - War Has Started

28:58 - Prophecy Club App


nuclear weaponspresidentrussiaprophecywarunited statesnational debtdollarnatoprophecy clubstan johnsondmitry medvedevnuclear warheadsthe bear awakesunsustainable pathborn to be wild
