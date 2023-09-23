BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brave TV - Sept 22, 2023 - Nuclear & Financial Catastrophe That Could Impact America's Economy? - The EBS System Engaged?
BraveTV
BraveTV
436 followers
133 views • 09/23/2023



The Federal Reserve is a complex institution that has been a subject of debate and scrutiny for many years. Critics argue that its policies, such as controlling interest rates and money supply, can have far-reaching consequences on the economy. Some individuals believe that the Fed's actions may contribute to financial instability or inequality. While there are legitimate concerns and debates surrounding the Federal Reserve, it's important to engage in constructive discussions backed by evidence and analysis to better understand its role in the American financial system. It's also important to remember that the Federal Reserve was created with the goal of maintaining economic stability and preventing financial crises, even though opinions on its effectiveness may vary.Show more


-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean


Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


Show less



