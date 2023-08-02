© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash weighs in on today’s indictment:
“There are no coincidences in government. An indictment of this stature, of this nature, of this high profile, does not need to drop on the heels of the exposition of the Hunter Biden & Joe Biden criminal conduct.”
Timing is everything.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13626