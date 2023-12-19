It was streaming water just below the tracks from the roof leak last week, now this... Cynthia
Metro collapse in Kiev is an unprecedented disaster, says Oleg Popenko, head of the Ukrainian Union of Communal Services Consumers.
💬 "It's more than a metro stop. It's a management collapse, it's technical, whatever you want. Our infrastructure is completely destroyed," he stated.
Popenko advised residents of the Ukrainian capital not to trust authorities' statements about metro restoration within six months. According to him, metro repairs will inevitably be prolonged due to a lack of funds and management issues.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.