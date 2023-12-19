More Ukraine Problems - Metro Collapse in Kiev is an Unprecedented Disaster, says Oleg Popenko

It was streaming water just below the tracks from the roof leak last week, now this... Cynthia

Metro collapse in Kiev is an unprecedented disaster, says Oleg Popenko, head of the Ukrainian Union of Communal Services Consumers.

💬 "It's more than a metro stop. It's a management collapse, it's technical, whatever you want. Our infrastructure is completely destroyed," he stated.

Popenko advised residents of the Ukrainian capital not to trust authorities' statements about metro restoration within six months. According to him, metro repairs will inevitably be prolonged due to a lack of funds and management issues.