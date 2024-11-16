A new colony in Tarqumiya village

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist settlers built a new colony on the lands of Tarqumiya village
north of Hebron city The colony stole more than 300 dunams of Palestinian land.
Interview: Abdul Majeed Abu Sakour: The owner of the land north of Hebron city
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 13/11/2024
