Alex Newman talks about the upcoming 2023 FPEA Florida Homeschool Convention (May 25 - 27)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist Alex Newman joins to discuss the upcoming 2023 FPEA Florida Homeschool Convention (May 25 - 27) Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, FL
If you're a Florida homeschooler, please come out to the Florida Parent-Educators Association annual #homeschooling convention. Alex Newman will be teaching on the threats to educational liberty, why most Americans struggle with reading, and the purpose of education!
Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com
If you appreciate this interview and would like to make a contribution to our work please buy us a cup of coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/thepowerhour
Subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://thepowerhour.com/newsletter/