Police Sue Afroman for releasing video depicting raid on his own Home
America at War
America at War
143 followers
Follow
73 views • 03/24/2023

THIS is the most laughable and completely frivolous #Lawsuit in history!

HEY, you #Government dipsticks......

Video recording and then publishing PUBLIC SERVANTS while they are performing their PUBLIC DUTIES is a Constitutionally protected RIGHT that even "citizens" have!


You are all retarded!

And you should be ordered to pay ANY AND ALL LEGAL FEES!


And you should be jailed for even filing this lawsuit with the FULL KNOWLEDGE that what you are claiming is FALSE and constitutionally protected under the #FirstAmendment!


EVERY AMERICAN is the "Press" and has the right to PUBLISH ANY VIDEO of their EMPLOYEES WHILE PERFORMING THEIR DUTIES!


Morons!

You "Musta got high"


@stevelehto reported original video

Keywords
corruptionscotusfirstamendmentpolicegovernmentpresslawsherifftyrannycourtscops
