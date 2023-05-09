The Pedo King and Family are Rothchilds. Here is solid proof. Don't you just love his King Charlie's Pedo King hat from Pedo Island ? Part A

The whole Royal family is going down, Bye Bye Pedo King and your Mistress Wife Queen. By the way, did you have something to do with Princess Diana's murder and death ?

Ok on a good and positive note, I will be selling a casita we just built on our half acre property in Medellin, Colombia. It will part of our Nature Lodge but is a separate property. Check out our web site of our Nature Lodge: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

