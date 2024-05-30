Allan Campbell and Mike Adams explore ways to GROW YOUR OWN abundant food forest to fight inflation and food scarcity

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Spring Permaculture Summit stream





- Permaculture and food forest design with Alan Campbell. (0:00)

- Permaculture, food forests, and ecological services. (4:23)

- Permaculture principles and using nature as a food and medicine source. (7:36)

- Water scarcity and permaculture solutions in Mexico City and San Jose. (12:17)

- Permaculture, design process, and consultation services. (17:37)

- Food inflation, quality, and local ecosystems. (24:56)

- Using machinery in permaculture, including excavators, and the importance of designing and checking the design before doing the work. (28:27)

- Responsible use of heavy machinery in permaculture. (32:38)

- Permaculture and sustainable agriculture in changing climates. (35:52)

- Using permaculture to regenerate deserts and incorporating animals into the system. (41:23)

- Aquaponics and permaculture systems for sustainable food production. (46:26)

- Growing food forests for sustainability and self-sufficiency. (51:10)





