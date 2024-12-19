BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can You Be Saved by Keeping the Law? Discover the True Path to Salvation!
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
0
6 months ago

Are good works, religion, or keeping the law enough for salvation? Many believe that following the law justifies us before God, but what does the Bible really say? In this powerful devotion, we explore Galatians 2:16, Romans 4:3, and other scriptures to uncover the truth: salvation comes not through works or the law but by faith in Jesus Christ.

Join us as we dive into the Word of God to dispel false hopes and understand the precious gift of grace. This message will challenge you, encourage you, and lead you closer to Christ.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
01:16 The Precious Gift of Salvation
01:36 False Hopes of Salvation
02:24 Justification by Faith, Not by Law
03:39 Abraham's Example of Faith
04:41 The Role of the Law and Faith in Salvation
10:39 Conclusion and Final Thoughts


Keywords
eternal lifejesus christsalvationbible studybible truthchristian devotiongospel messagefaith in jesuslaw and gracetrue salvationjustification by faithgalatians 2god worddaily devotionskeeping the lawfalse hopes of salvationgrace and truthsalvation through faithgood works vs faith
