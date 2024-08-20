Part 2: Deceiver of the Nations

Get wrapped up in the Holy Scriptures. Once you have this foundation, you can approach the world with confidence. For example, once you understand that the devil deceives the whole world, then you can approach the subject of "evolution," or the firmament and the moon landing knowing that deception is baked in to our condition.

The same is true of the Jews: first know what Scripture says (John 8:44, Rev 3:9, Rev 2:9, 1 Thes 2:14-16), then you can make sense of various claims out there.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

bloodandfaith.com