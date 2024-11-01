Lebanon: Very violent Israeli airstrikes continue to target Housh area in Tyre

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very violent Israeli airstrikes continue to target Housh neighborhood/area in Tyre.
Airstrike targets Housh neighborhood in Tyre.
and: Several impacts reported in Karmiel settlement in central Galilee
❗️A rocket impacted in an Israeli army gathering/staging area. There are wounded soldiers.
Location unclear if in Khiyam or mettula.
Adding:
The US has funded 73% of the military costs associated with the attack on Gaza and Lebanon
According to an analysis by Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, the US government has provided $22.76 billion in military aid to Israel since the conflict began on October 7, 2023 to September 30, 2024.
This funding includes $17.9 billion for direct military assistance and $4.86 billion for Israel assistance operations in the region.