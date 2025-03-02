BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EXCLUSIVE: DR. KAUFMAN EXPOSES BIRD FLU! - From mRNA Cancer Vaccines To Controlled Opposition!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
372 views • 6 months ago

Find Dr. Andrew Kaufman HERE:

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/


Josh Sigurdson talks with Dr. Andrew Kaufman about the fear mongering surrounding "Bird Flu" and other so-called "pandemics" as new agendas are brought into play.

Firstly, we delve into the recent push for mRNA cancer "vaccines" as Trump pledges 500 billion dollars towards AI and these latest deadly injections in favor of technocrats Larry Ellison and Sam Altman. Kaufman talks about how this is just being used as another entry point into technocratic enslavement.

We also talk about the issues surrounding other mRNA "treatments" and the latest move to push Bird Flu scares unto the public using fraudulent PCR tests. This is leading to a planned food supply collapse while also opening the door to new potential lockdowns.

Simultaneously, the climate agenda is moving forward regardless of the president with massive initiatives hurting farmers.

Kaufman also goes into the controlled opposition among "Mainstream Alternative Media" and the dangers of blindly following anyone without doing personal research.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025

newscontrolled oppositionbird fluandrew kaufmandr kaufman
