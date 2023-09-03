Tribulation Series part 3/7: '89 Dream : Obama, LGBT+, RIOTING, Persecution, fake news

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So this is a 7 Part series of the great tribulation I saw in 1989. Note: Visions/Dreams before and after 1989 confirmed and added to this 1989 event, which videos I will be including soon.
The Panoramic View of the Judgement of North America
Part 1: The Visitation
Part 2: Obama becomes President
Part 3: "Change" comes to America: gender bathrooms, rainbow whitehouse, rioting, Antifa, BLM, Christian persecution, LGBT, fake news
Part 4: Pandemic response and control : Covid, empty churches, online everything, BioWeapon shot, censorship, 5G mind/body control, blue haze(5G) implementation, Abiding John 15 Christians protected
Part 5: Nephilim/Giants/Alien Invasion false flag, N.W.O. established, revival
Part 6: AntiChrist persecution, Underground church
Part 7: Guillotines : Concentration camps ( in plain sight Box Store sites) and massive guillotine compounds (1 locally confirmed) worldwide with horror induced environment to energize for beheaded corpse adrenochrome/organ transplant purposes
