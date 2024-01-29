Beware Eagle Pass, Texas False Flag TRAP

Governor Greg Abbott is another evil spirit hiding inside the White Knight costume. THEY have just finished using their feral pseudo-law-enforcement agencies and completely corrupt kangaroo court system to take out patriot activists who tried to stand against them January 6, 2021. Now that operation has done its job, they are going for another.

DO NOT GO TO EAGLE PASS, TEXAS. IT IS A TRAP.

Save your time, money, ammo and life for a better opportunity. We will win, just not there and then.