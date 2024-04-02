PARASITES MEDICAL SYSTEM EXPOSED FOR HIDING REAL CAUSE OF DISEASES

Dr. Jane Ruby





March 30, 2024





As a primer for Dr. Jane's upcoming series of shows on parasites, the cause of diseases as we have known them in humanity, hidden by the self serving oil barons of the 19th century, Dr. Lee Merritt's interview is reprised to lay the foundation for Dr. Jane's presentations that will teach, enlighten, and explore natural avenues for cyclical clearing of parasites.





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

And legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Venmo: @Jane-Ruby





IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby

Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:

https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping)

HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com Use coupon code: RUBY for discounts MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)

Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com

Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby

HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com

Use Promo Code: RUBY for 5% off

Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby

PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular: https://www.patriotmobile.com

Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!

FARM COMMUNITY: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership

https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Promo code: Ruby for 10% off)





Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby

Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4mcq1h-parasites-medical-system-exposed-for-hiding-real-cause-of-diseases.html