DOES THE ECHO OF THUNDER PROVE WE LIVE UNDER A DOME ? CHECK THIS OUT

Not to mention NASA tells us we live in a pressurized atmosphere that mysteriously keeps the air contained, while surrounded by the vacuum of space... only space is fake. This is another example that proves that space is fake and we are in a closed system.
