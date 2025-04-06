© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚓 Italian police be like: Crack down on pacifists, defend globalists
Clashes have broken out between police and demonstrators in central Bologna during two competing rallies. "Anti-war activists", protesting the increase in military spending, attempted to march towards the "Square for Europe" rally. This sparked tense confrontations with law enforcement.