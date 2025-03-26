BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nazi files declassified: Argentina President Milei instructed all state agencies to declassify & publish official files related to Nazis who escaped to the country in the mid-20th century
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1
78 views • 5 months ago

Argentine Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos announced this Monday that President Javier Milei instructed all state agencies to declassify and publish official files related to Nazis who escaped to the country in the mid-20th century.

➡️Francos explained that Milei made this decision after meeting with US Senator Steve Daines, who insists on revealing documentation from the period in which Argentina protected people fleeing Nazi Germany after World War II.

➡️In an interview on DNEWS's La Clave program, Francos stated that unpublished documents still exist regarding Nazi banking and financial operations.

➡️In the past, Argentina welcomed figures such as Josef Mengele and Adolf Eichmann, who arrived in the country via escape routes after the fall of the Nazi regime. The opening of these files promises to reveal previously unpublished details about their stay and operations in Argentina.

