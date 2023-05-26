© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
05/23/2023 Nicole on Outside the Beltway: The best way to defeat the CCP in the United States is to expose the American proxies working for the CCP and root out the CCP-installed elected officials in this country and career bureaucrats within the DOJ and the FBI because these are the inside threats that are destroying America from within. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/23/2023 妮可做客Outside the Beltway：在美国打倒中共的最好方式就是揭露为中共效力的卖美贼，并清除中共安插在这个国家的当选官员和安插在司法部、联邦调查局内部的职业官僚，因为这些人是内部威胁，他们正在从内部摧毁美国。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平