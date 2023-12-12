Head of Woke Nonprofit Organization Is Stepping Down.

May's Place in Seattle is an organization, a nonprofit, that I volunteered with three days a week in 2011. I personally worked with the CEO , Marty Hartman, twice that I remember. Several months ago, I emailed them asking if I could return one day a week as a volunteer for a few hours. The email response I got was from a person with pronouns in their bio (she/her, they/them,xe/xir, whatever) telling me I had to prove I had been pumped full of joy juice to set foot in the door.

Now, after nearly 25 years, Marty Hartman, CEO, is stepping down.She leaves behind a successful nonprofit that has apparently become more about being a wokefest than helping homeless and poor women and children get back on their feet. During my time there, it was not like this at all.