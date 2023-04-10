In one of the most active areas now at the Front - RU AF Soldiers lead their lives simultaneously with the battles

The soldiers of one of the units of the Russian army showed how they live on the front line.

In one of the most active areas now at the front, soldiers lead their lives simultaneously with the battles. Having been here for a long time and with the support of volunteers and command, the fighters managed to arrange quite decent living conditions here - there are beds in the dugouts, there are mattresses, electricity.

On the footage obtained by Readovka, the atmosphere of the commander's dugout, the dwellings of ordinary fighters are not fundamentally different from it. Kitchens are located separately - each platoon has its own. It is noteworthy that the fighters built their own dugouts, but they all turned out about the same.

Early Flag of the Russian Empire on the wall. White, Yellow, Black. The first State flag of Russia in 1865. The white-blue-red flag was reintroduced in 1883 but the black-yellow-white remained in use until it was fully replaced in all circumstances in 1896.