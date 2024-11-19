The Rock Almighty. When In Doubt, Pray!

We are often faced with giants of decisions and problems Warriors Of Light. You'll be amazed at how the creator of the universe can arm you with the answers when you ask in earnest. Let's Rock!





Video credits:

The Prayer Chain "Fifty-Eight" Shawl 25th Anniversary Concert July 28, 2018 - House of Blues Anaheim

Put The Prayer Chain on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4fEodXu

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4eE68XW

The Prayer Chain

@theprayerchain9311

https://www.youtube.com/@theprayerchain9311





Have You Prayed About It | Funny Christian Skit

Aaron Good

@AaronGood7

https://apple.co/3ALS40Q

https://amzn.to/3Ocqwou

https://www.youtube.com/@AaronGood7





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday