RISE of the SECOND EVE vs JEZEBELS DAILY SACRIFICE
End the global reset
65 followers
51 views • 03/26/2024

You might wonder what this title is all about. In the last days there will be a rise of the second Eve who makes war against Jezebel the horror Babylon, and her counterfeit holy Spirit operating through the spiritual whorehouses call churches. Jezebel and Satan have their own version of The daily sacrifice called The daily abortions that is bringing judgment down upon the house of Israel Nations in these last days. See you a quick video describing what is going on

You could also go to my YouTube channel for the same videos athttps://youtu.be/J9fJ9Vx8cyg?si=KjCTIpudRr0Ly5bs You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected] detailed study of a soon coming Kingdom at our place in these last days you can go to the warning website at the following address larrygmeguiar2.xom

Keywords
biblemurderchristianabortionprophecyreligionthe endfactdaily sacrificeroe versus wadejezebelsand times
