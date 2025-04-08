The building of the Edification Complex of your soul.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #13; Looking into Ephesians chapter 4, we see what is meant by the Edification Complex of the Soul. Every Christian has a soul under construction, is it for the devil's world, or is it being built up inside the plan of GOD? Your participation and volition matters, do not become apathetic. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!