Am I Safe from Losing My Social Security Disability Benefits Once I Hit 60?

When is one safe from a Continuing Disability Review if they are
receiving Social Security Disability (SSD) or Supplement Security Income
(SSI). ? Are we off the hook of scrutiny at age 60??
Let's look at what the Social Security Administration (SSA) says about it. Take a watch/listen.
