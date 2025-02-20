BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A powerful blow forces Ukrainian troops to flee in panic in Boromlya Sumy
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
202 views • 6 months ago

A powerful blow destroyed the Ukrainian assembly area, camouflaged in a forest belt near Boromlya in Sumy region, and the powerful explosion forced the survivors to quickly leave their positions in panic. The Russian Defense Ministry released a short video on February 19, 2025, showing the results of the brilliant work of Russian intelligence officers, how to find the concentration of troops and the parking lot of large Ukrainian equipment from the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade near the village of Boromlya south of the city of Sumy. Last time, it seemed that Ukraine was trying to prepare a major attack, but something similar happened again after a while an Iskander tactical ballistic missile flew there, among the large equipment parked in the forest.

Iskander's precise strike, hit an area between dozens of cars! Before the attack, the footage showed dozens of vehicles stationed at the hideout, including at least 2 MLRS, several APC, and MRAP and supply vehicles. Ukraine lost in a blow, among others recorded 2 MLRS 300 mm "Olkha" or Smerch destroyed, 6 IFV and MRAP damaged and destroyed, 8 light vehicles, and 2 cargo transport units destroyed by the Russian Army. At least 30 members of the brigade were killed, while some survivors rushed to a vehicle some distance from the explosion site, in a hurry to find safety.

 Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
sumy regionboromlyaiskander tactical ballistic missile
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy