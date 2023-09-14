Actor Marimuthu passes away due to a cardiac arrest at 57 - India (Sep'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was
rushed to a hospital. Now, a video has hit the internet where he is seen
walking towards his car while talking over the phone has surfaced
online. The actor then takes the car and reportedly leaves for the
dubbing studio where he suffered cardiac arrest.
Mirrored - Sudden Death