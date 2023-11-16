Entire Financial System On Knife's Edge | Alasdair MacLeod

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silver and gold appear to be setting up for a move higher, suggests Alasdair MacLeod, head of research at GoldMoney. There is a confluence of negative factors: the U.S. debt crisis, multiple wars across the globe, and the banking crisis. "The entire financial system is sitting on a knife's edge risking collapse," he says and notes silver and gold are the only real protection" from the inevitable currency storm.