IHOP/Mike Bickle & Kenneth Copeland Push Unity with the Great Whore of Babylon

October 24th, 2017

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we addressed the uniting of many Charismatic leaders with the Whore of Rome. Heretic Kenneth Copeland leads the way to yet another aspect of the falling away in the last-days church. It is time to find out who will stand for God and His Holy Word. The counter-Reformation of the Jesuits has succeeded in so many areas. We must expose this false unity!

