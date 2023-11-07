HUGE! Hospital Which Murdered Grace Schara for Govt. COVID Cash is Going to Face Jury Trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Nov 6, 2023) Scott Schara is on a crusade for justice to hold Ascension Hospital accountable after they murdered his daughter Grace. Stew Peters is joined by Karen Kingston to discuss the groundbreaking legal case that has been allowed to proceed to a jury trial by a Wisconsin judge.
Plaintiff Scott Schara's Brief in Opposition to Motions to Dismiss: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Docs/Legal%20Update%20History/Plaintiff%202023-10-23%20Brief%20in%20Opposition.pdf
The Schara family website:: https://ouramazinggrace.net/home
Karen Kingston’s article: “Landmark Lawsuit Against Doctors and Nurses for Battery and Medical Murder is Going to Trial”: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/landmark-lawsuit-against-doctors
To donate to help Scott Schara get justice for Grace go to: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit
The Stew Peters Show: https://StewPeters.com
Source: https://rumble.com/v3u52e1-murderous-hospital-to-face-jury-trial-family-of-grace-schara-seeks-justice-.html