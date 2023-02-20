Prophetic Report BIG SURPRISE AFTER THE ELECTION | The Prophetic Report

BIG SURPRISE AFTER THE ELECTION | The Prophetic Report









Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11am CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









Tim Sheets November 2, 2022

1:16-8:58

https://youtu.be/ySNQTPin6iE





Hank Kunneman Lord Of Host Church November 6, 2022

https://youtu.be/bsphKuB1Mxs





Robin Bullock Church International

21:19-31:39

https://youtu.be/qA0B4E8RItc





Robin Bullock 11th Hour November 8, 2022

1:11:54-1:12:14

https://youtu.be/edsNGt7QE5M





Julie Green The Rightful Presidents Soon Return Given October 30, 2022 Released on November 4, 2022

2:08-6:44

https://rumble.com/v1qqs1w-the-rightful-presidents-soon-return.html





Julie Green ReAwaken November 5, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1slrdk-julie-green-election-prophhetic-word-from-the-stage.-11.5.22-branson-mo-rea.html





Psalm 35

Psalm 91

























TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com









Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-

https://TipTopK9.com/









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 0c81938eadab9727



